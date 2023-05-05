Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar named Norris Trophy finalist for second year in a row

Watch how Ball Arena switches from Avs ice to hardwood for Nuggets so quickly

Colorado Avalanche blueliner Cale Makar has been named a finalist for the NHL's James Norris Memorial Trophy for the second straight year and has a chance to become the first back-to-back winner since Nicklas Lidstrom.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche at Mullett Arena in March Christian Petersen / Getty Images

This season Makar became the quickest defenseman to reach 200 points in NHL history, and he did it 12 games faster than the previous best mark. Also, according to the NHL, this season:

- He recorded 1.10 points per game (17-49-66 in 60 GP) which was second among defensemen.

- He finished among the top defensemen in game-winning goals (t-2nd; 6), goals (6th) and power-play points (6th; 30).

The Norris Trophy is awarded to the league's "defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." The other finalists this year are Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers.

Makar is the only Avalanche player to ever win the trophy. Lidstrom won the Norris Trophy three straight times in the 00s.

The winner of the award will be announced during the 2023 NHL Awards on June 26. The event takes place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.