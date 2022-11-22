Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar becomes the NHL's fastest defenseman to reach 200 points

Cale Makar has become the quickest defenseman to reach 200 points in NHL history, and he did it 12 games faster than the previous best mark.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche warms up at Ball Arena on Nov. 14. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche star had a goal on Monday night in a win over the Dallas Stars to give him 200 career points in 195 games.

"If we don't have this group of guys, I don't think that gets accomplished," he said after the victory in Dallas.

The other fastest defensemen to 200 points in the league are as follows:

Sergeo Zubov, 207 games played

Brian Leetch, 211



Phil Housley, 212

Denis Potvin, 212

Mark Howe, 216

Bobby Orr, 216

The Avs drafted Makar fourth overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. He played hockey in college at the University of Massachusetts and his first game as a member of the Avalanche was on April 15, 2019 during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He scored a goal in that game, becoming the first player in Avalanche franchise history to score a goal while making their debut in a playoff game. Last season he won the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Norris Trophy.