Safety Caden Sterns left the Broncos game on Sunday with a knee injury.

CBS

He threw his helmet in frustration after sustaining the injury.

Caden Sterns helped onto the cart. Looks like something in his left leg.



Sterns visibly frustrated, head hanging down, slamming his hand on the cart as he’s driven into the locker room.



Terrible. Hoping he is okay. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 10, 2023

The third-year pro was injured in the second quarter and was taken on a cart to the locker room.

Sterns taken off on a cart. Awful news. — Rod Mackey (@RodMackeySports) September 10, 2023

He was ruled out of the rest of the game soon afterwards.