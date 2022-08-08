Bustang releases its 2022 Broncos game transportation schedule

Broncos Country is preparing for the upcoming NFL season and so is Bustang.

Bustang is prepared for its season too, as the Bustang to Broncos schedule is active now on the transportation service's website.

Bustang to Broncos Preseason Service:

Saturday, Aug. 13: Denver vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m. kickoff

Schedule: (times are approximate):

Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High:

2:45 p.m. Departure: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

3:00 p.m. Departure: Downtown Terminal

3:15 p.m. Departure: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

3:40 p.m. Departure: Monument Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival at Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A

Fort Collins to Empower Field at Mile High;

3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride

4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival: Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A

Empower Field at Mile High to Colorado Springs:

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count

10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A

12:10 a.m. Arrival: Monument Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

12:40 a.m. Arrival: Downtown Terminal

12:50 a.m. Arrival: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High to Fort Collins:

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count

10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A

11:45 p.m. Arrival: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

12 a.m. Arrival: Harmony Road Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Bustang to Broncos website.