Bustang releases its 2022 Broncos game transportation schedule
Broncos Country is preparing for the upcoming NFL season and so is Bustang.
Bustang is prepared for its season too, as the Bustang to Broncos schedule is active now on the transportation service's website.
Bustang to Broncos Preseason Service:
- Saturday, Aug. 13: Denver vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m. kickoff
- Saturday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m. kickoff
Schedule: (times are approximate):
Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High:
- 2:45 p.m. Departure: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride
- 3:00 p.m. Departure: Downtown Terminal
- 3:15 p.m. Departure: Woodmen Road Park & Ride
- 3:40 p.m. Departure: Monument Park & Ride
- 5:30 p.m. Arrival at Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A
Fort Collins to Empower Field at Mile High;
- 3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center
- 3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride
- 4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride
- 5:30 p.m. Arrival: Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A
Empower Field at Mile High to Colorado Springs:
Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count
- 10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A
- 12:10 a.m. Arrival: Monument Park & Ride
- 12:25 a.m. Arrival: Woodmen Road Park & Ride
- 12:40 a.m. Arrival: Downtown Terminal
- 12:50 a.m. Arrival: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride
Empower Field at Mile High to Fort Collins:
Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count
- 10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A
- 11:45 p.m. Arrival: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride
- 12 a.m. Arrival: Harmony Road Park & Ride
- 12:25 a.m. Arrival: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Bustang to Broncos website.
