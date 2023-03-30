Business owner hopes politicians see marketing benefits from TikTok during consideration on national ban

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet supports a TikTok ban and in Aurora, the city has ordered the removal of the app from all government devices. This comes at a time when leaders nationwide are fighting for a federal ban over security concerns with the Chinese-owned app.

Many content creators, entrepreneurs and business owners who promote their brand on the social media app are anxiously watching for the decision on this app.

Small businesses like, Combicafe in Littleton located, inside the Broadstone Olivine apartment complex, rely on apps like TikTok to bring in revenue and traffic to their business.

The owner of this small café tells me a ban on the app would push them to spend money they don't have on marketing.

The business is known for its iced lattes, tacos and burritos. It is a small business that benefits from the social media app, TikTok as they share about their business with over 50,000 of their followers, while also attracting millions of likes and views.

"I share a lot of different videos, including recipes that I use here at the café," said Alejandro Flores-Munoz, owner of the café.

For Munoz, the social media app has allowed him to grow his catering business, while bringing in revenue both through the app and new customers.

"For me, it has put me on a level where I don't have to spend ad dollars to be able to get in front of people anymore because every video that I post entertains and engages with the audience," Flores- Munoz said.

He says on a weekly basis he receives countless e-mails and messages from potential customers asking for pricing and about his business.

It's been a game changer for him after the pandemic caused his cafe to suffer a big cut.

"We lost 80% of our business because of the global pandemic and it wasn't until I was discovered on TikTok by the developers of this building--and those conversations from TikTok that led to this cafe that I am in right now," Flores-Munoz said.

For a year now he has been running his business inside the apartment complex, serving the tenants of the building.

Therefore, he has had to find creative ways to keep up with the other customers outside of the complex. When making videos through the app, he attracts those customers.

According to TikTok, in the U.S., over 150 million people use the app with more than 5 million businesses promoting their brand on a daily basis.

Munoz hopes lawmakers pushing for a ban on the app take this into consideration.

"They should consider a small business owner like me, before making any abrupt ending," Flores-Munoz added.

Senator Bennet and others behind the ban efforts say the Chinese-owned social media app is a potential threat to national security.