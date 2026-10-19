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Bus shuttles to briefly replace RTD G line west of Denver

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Over the weekend, bus shuttles will replace a portion of the Regional Transportation District G line that operates northwest of Denver.

The rail service will be suspended between the Wheat Ridge-Ward Road and Clear Creek-Federal stations from 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 through 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. RTD says the closure is due to scheduled maintenance at the Balsam Street crossing and work on the Arvada Ralston Bridge.

"RTD and the City of Arvada are coordinating these efforts to complete both projects during the same service window, minimizing impacts to transit customers. Buses will replace rail service between the affected stations," said RTD.

Customers can board bus shuttles at:

  •  Wheat Ridge-Ward Road – Gate B 
  • Arvada Ridge – Gate B 
  • Olde Town Arvada – Gate A 
  • 60th & Sheridan-Arvada Gold Strike – Gate A 
  • Clear Creek-Federal – Gate C 

The closure will not affect service between Union Station and Clear Creek-Federal Station. The district says full service to the line will resume at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

RTD encouraged customers to plan ahead and expect delays. It said stations will have signage with service updates, and passengers can also get information ahead of time by signing up for RTD service alerts or using the NextRide app.

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