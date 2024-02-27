BurnDown excited to be one of the restaurants participating Denver Restaurant Week for first time

Denver Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, and a local restaurant is preparing for a busy week ahead of serving meals to their customers.

CBS

BurnDown is one of more than 200 local restaurants participating in Denver Restaurant Week. While it's the first year the restaurant has been in business and the first year they've participated in Restaurant Week, there's still a lot of history behind the restaurant dating back to the 70s.

Alex Vickers, the co-owner, said the name BurnDown originates from a large fire that swept through an onsite furniture shop. The fire burned hundreds of the structure's original beams.

He and staff have spent the past few years renovating, preserving, and reinforcing charred areas to give the space its historic but modern charm. Photos of the fire being extinguished can also be seen on the second floor of the restaurant.

CBS

"I love showing off the space, it has so much character," said Vickers. "It's the perfect spot especially as the weather begins to pick up."

Vicker said the restaurant serves "comfort Americana" food. From elote dip or buffalo chicken dip and a salad, to braised short rib, wild mushroom pappardelle and a dessert, there's options for everyone.

It's the 20th year Denver Restaurant Week has been celebrated in the city and comes during a time when it's a traditionally slow time of year for restaurants. In its first year, 83 restaurants participated in Restaurant Week, and in 2023, more than 200 restaurants signed up.

Denver Restaurant Week includes four price points: $25, $35, $45, and $55 for a multi-course meal.

Denver Restaurant Week menus can also be found online. For more information about the week, pricing, businesses participating, etc., click here.