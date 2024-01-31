Menus drop for Denver Restaurant Week

Denver Restaurant Week is a dream come true for foodies across the Metro Area. It's 10-days of multi-course meals at affordable prices, and it's always a lot of fun.

"We have four price points to fit every budget, $25, $35, $45, $55, of multi-course meals which is really great. And then what people can expect is there are 37 different cuisine-types being represented all throughout the different neighborhoods in Denver," said Flavia Light, Vice President of Tourism with VISIT Denver.

CBS

This is the 20th anniversary of Denver Restaurant Week, and there are several new aspects to this year's event. There is a new price point this year. Diners will find multi-course meals at $55, as well as $25, $35, and $45. The tiered pricing structure is a great value for diners, but also highlights Denver's Michelin-recognized restaurants and James Beard Award-winning chefs.

"20-years-ago, we had around 80 restaurants, today we have over 200," Light explained.

More than 213 restaurants have posted their menus on the new Denver Restaurant Week website. It's a lot to sort through, so to help people find new dining experiences the new website allows viewers to sort the entries by price, cuisine, neighborhood, amenities, or notable attributes.

"What's super exciting is every year we're introducing new restaurants. This year, we have five Michelin-recognized restaurants on top of all the other amazing restaurants that are out there. Every year, our cuisine scene is just getting better and better," Light said on CBS News Colorado's First at Four.

CBS

Reservations fill up quick for the 10-days of Restaurant Week. Diners can make the most of earlier or later seatings or weeknight reservations. If you do make a reservation that you're not going to be able to attend, it's important to cancel the reservation so someone else can have that spot. It's also encouraged that you support restaurant workers by tipping generously on the discounted prices.

"I think the best thing that someone told me right in the beginning is go try something new that you haven't tried before because you won't get this chance again," Light said.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week menus

Denver Restaurant Week runs March 1 – 10th at participating restaurants throughout the Metro Area.