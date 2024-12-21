Burn pile causes two-alarm fire in Larimer County

The Poudre Fire Authority was called to the scene of a two-alarm grass fire northwest of Fort Collins around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said that when the first units arrived at the scene on W. County Road 56 they found two-to-three-foot flames.

A caller told authorities that a burn pile began to spread out of control and move to the northwest. Authorities said the field was freshly mowed, which helped slow the spread of the flames.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze within 40 minutes and are completing the cleanup of the area.