Watch CBS News
Local News

Burn pile causes two-alarm fire in Larimer County

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Poudre Fire Authority was called to the scene of a two-alarm grass fire northwest of Fort Collins around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said that when the first units arrived at the scene on W. County Road 56 they found two-to-three-foot flames.

A caller told authorities that a burn pile began to spread out of control and move to the northwest. Authorities said the field was freshly mowed, which helped slow the spread of the flames.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze within 40 minutes and are completing the cleanup of the area.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.