Burglary suspects smash car into Colorado business, steal vapes and merchandise worth $5,000

A Broomfield vape shop is offering a $1,000 reward after a car was used to smash through the business early Sunday morning, with police saying at least five suspects stole thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The burglary happened just before 4 a.m. at The Little Dog vape and skate shop on Midway Boulevard. Surveillance video shows a car crashing into the shop before several people ran inside and began grabbing merchandise.

The burglary happened just before 4 a.m. Sept. 13 at The Little Dog vape and skate shop on Midway Boulevard in Broomfield. The Little Dog

Broomfield police believe the suspects are likely teenagers and believe the red car used in the burglary was stolen. BPD says the red car was recovered, and a related arrest was made in Denver, but BPD determined the person arrested was not connected to the burglary.

Broomfield police report an estimate of about $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise, and another $10,000 in damage was done to the building.

In security video from the store, the suspects can be seen wearing masks, running into the store and jumping over the counter before grabbing vapes.

"They all came in with garbage bags and then one Super Mario backpack," employee Chad LaFarlette said.

The burglary has been especially difficult for the small business, which boarded up its windows and reopened to customers just hours after the break-in.

"We're a small business just trying to make it. So it's really taking food off of our family's tables," LaFarlette said.

Broomfield police are also looking into the possibility of this incident being connected to other vape shop thefts reported in recent months in the metro area.

CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz looks at security video with The Little Dog employee Chad LaFarlette. CBS

The shop's employees say they want whoever is responsible to be held accountable.

"We don't want to narc on anybody, but also we need to, you know, we need to hold people accountable because if we don't they're just going to do this again to the next guy," LaFarlette said.

The break-in also rattled people who live nearby, including Porsche Hopkins, a regular customer who lives down the street.

"I lived down the street, so I was quite freaked out," Hopkins said. "It's a second home to me... It feels invasive."

Hopkins said she hopes police identify the people responsible.

"For the people who did this, I just would like them to learn a lesson," she said.

Employers are now working to make repairs and restock.

"We have to fix it. You know, we're the ones that have to go up there and clean up the glass and board the windows up," an employee said. "I don't think that they have any idea of the impact that this has on a small business," LaFarlette said.

Little Dog vape and skate shop is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The Little Dog boarded up windows after the break-in. CBS

Anyone who may have information about the suspects, the stolen vehicle, or the burglary is asked to contact Broomfield police.