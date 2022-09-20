Watch CBS News
Bullets strike homes in Arapahoe County as search for shooter continues

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Investigators are searching for the people who fired a gun into homes on Sunday night. Fortunately, no one was hurt but it was terrifying for families. 

The homes that were struck were in Arapahoe County near Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, not far from Quincy Reservoir. 

arapahoe-county-bullets.jpg
Arapahoe County

In one home, a 7-year-old boy was sitting in a chair at his computer and a bullet passed through a wall and struck the chair. 

Detectives are looking for a black Mustang or a Dodge with a loud exhaust system and a black 4-door BMW. 

First published on September 20, 2022 / 5:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

