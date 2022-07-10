Two bull moose relocated from near Colorado highway with help of residents

Two bull moose relocated from near highway with help of residents

Two bull moose that ventured toward Interstate 25 as the sun set Friday were tranquilized by wildlife officers and carried to trailers with help from Colorado Springs residents.

"How do you move a bull moose that weighs 500 plus pounds? It takes a village!" wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife on a Twitter thread about the operation. "Talk about teamwork!"

Tonight's @COParksWildlife #wildlife #rescue was two bull moose who were hanging out in #ColoradoSprings all day then decided to enter I-25. pic.twitter.com/LoKVU2Cowk — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 9, 2022

Seen earlier chowing on foliage in Monument Creek earlier in the day, the pair alarmed authorities by marching toward interstate traffic.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter

CPW officers, joined by troopers from the Colorado State Patrol and interested neighbors, grabbed the edges of a tarp to carry edge animal to a livestock trailer.

One of the animals was reportedly snoring.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter

The two moose were relocated to a mountain area after the tranquilizers' effect were reversed.