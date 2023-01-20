Buena Vista mail delivery concerns continue in rural mountain town

After almost a week of nothing, neighbors on the outskirts of the rural mountain town of Buena Vista are just finally getting some of their mail delivered.

It's not the first time people have had issues with the post office in Buena Vista, and it's not the last time a problem has potentially been solved, but residents are concerned the larger issue here besides mail delivery has not been solved.

Karel Bammbs was one of those residents who was waiting to get her mail. She said she's not especially particular about her deliveries but she knows plenty in her senior neighborhood who are.

"Medicine, bills, tax checks are coming," Bammbs said. "It's so far from other places, we are really dependent on mail. I heard that they used to have seven people that delivered, down to two."

Another resident, Judy Lynn, heard similar low staffing issue rumors.

"Last week I was told that 3 people quit or left their job," Lynn said, after trying and failing to change her P.O. Box for the 4th day in a row (she was unable to due to the internet being out at the office, an entirely separate, but equally frustrating and frankly disappointing development associated with service issues).

"It's a really sad situation here, there are people who need their Social Security checks, medications that come in the mail."

United State Postal Service spokesperson James Boxrud issued a statement to CBS News Colorado that reads, in part, "We know we have not met service expectations of the community and are working hard to restore the respect of the public."

He goes on to explain hiring issues across the country, made especially difficult by the housing crisis in mountain communities like Buena Vista. Three substitute employees are traveling from Colorado Springs and Pueblo in order to help get the backlog back on track and get the mail out the door, but it is not a long-term solution. The long-term solution is to hire more workers, which they are unable to do until someone wants to take the job. (If that's you, take a look here: To apply: Go to usps.com/careers, click on "Search Jobs," select "Colorado," click "Start," then click on the link for the appropriate job. A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements, and hourly pay is available on the website. Other positions are also available including mail handler assistant, mail processing clerk, and more. Job postings are updated weekly, so check back for additional opportunities.)

Boxrud also mentioned usually with positions like this, employees are put on a sort of probationary period where they are not earning full benefits right off the bat. That is not the case for the open positions in Buena Vista.

Bammbs said she understands the staffing issue and knows finding the solution is not an easy one, but it's one that needs to happen regardless.

"It's hard for the postal people, we sympathize with them... but we need our mail!" Bammbs said. "We need someone high up to make that happen, whether it be increased wages or making affordable housing for them."

Boxrud mentioned they are looking at outside-the-box ways to help get things moving and fully staffed. Locals have tried their hand at it, too.

"Many of us have offered to volunteer," Lynn said. "Without pay, just go back there and do whatever they tell us to do, shuffle things, but of course, they can't (let us) because it is federal."

The overwhelming sentiment from locals CBS News Colorado Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson spoke with is that something needs to change, but they're not angry with the people behind the counter at the office, even if they're the ones delivering the bad news.

"Someone told me yesterday in a meeting the postmaster was putting mail in boxes at midnight one night last week," Lynn said. "I know people have brought flowers and doughnuts and all kinds of things but that is not solving it for Debby."