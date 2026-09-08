Budweiser delivery trucks redirected to Northern Colorado cul-de-sac; Anheuser-Busch working to fix issue

A Fort Collins neighborhood has spent about seven months dealing with an unexpected traffic problem: Beer delivery trucks are repeatedly turning onto a residential cul-de-sac, getting stuck and sometimes struggling to get back out.

The trucks began showing up on Busch Court in February, residents told CBS Colorado. What started as a few trucks a week eventually became several a day, creating an unusual and disruptive sight in the otherwise quiet neighborhood.

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Gerald Gates and Lil McBrien are Busch Court residents. They said the trucks have become difficult to ignore.

"It was kind of like, 'What's happening?' Kind of unbelievable, in a way," McBrien said.

McBrien said residents couldn't ignore the trucks, noting how they were heard and seen from inside homes.

"We can see it from our kitchen table. All these semis coming and turning around. It's like, 'What?'" McBrien said.

Residents said the frequency increased to the point that they once saw three semitrucks arrive within an hour.

"It was crazy," Gates said.

The problem is that Busch Court is a dead-end street with a cul-de-sac that was not designed for large semitrucks to maneuver through.

"Initially, they didn't even try to turn around because it was too scary for them in this little cul-de-sac here," Gates said.

Some were able to turn around. Others were forced to reverse their way down the lengthy road that leads to the cul-de-sac.

McBrien said one driver went to a neighbor's home early in the morning looking for help.

"One of them knocked on our neighbor's front door at six in the morning and asked her to move her car so that the semi could get out," McBrien said while laughing in disbelief.

Residents began looking into why so many trucks were being directed into the neighborhood and discovered the drivers were not trying to reach Busch Court afterall. They were trying to get to Busch Drive, where Anheuser-Busch is located. The facility that helps make Budweiser beer is about a 20-minute drive northeast of the neighborhood.

Residents said Anheuser-Busch had recently changed its address in an effort to help improve traffic flow at the facility, but the change appears to have redirected the traffic jam into their neighborhood far from the facility.

"It didn't help us," Gates said.

Gates and McBrien said GPS navigation appears to be playing a role in directing some drivers to the wrong Busch address. They said the drivers they spoke with claim they were putting in the correct address, but the software was redirecting them to the neighborhood for unknown reasons.

"And in all fairness, some of our pizzas have been delivered (to the brewery)," Gates said.

Anheuser-Busch told CBS Colorado it's been trying to fix the problem, which has been going on for a majority of 2026 so far.

"We are aware of the situation and have already implemented measures with our third-party trucking contractors to ensure that they are navigating to the correct address. We remain in direct contact with neighbors, and we're fully committed to resolving this issue," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said.

The city has also installed a small sign on the street warning drivers about the issue. It is about the size of a pizza box and simply shows a truck with a red slash through it, and an arrow suggesting no turns allowed by semis.

But residents said the trucks, while appearing less frequently, have not stopped entirely.

"Two days ago, we had one — again," Gates said.

After months of dealing with the trucks, some residents have joked that there should be a fee for every semi that winds up on their street.

"For the inconvenience, they should give everybody on the block a case of beer," McBrien said.

There is one problem with that idea though.

"(The trucks are) empty. They're coming to pick up beer, and we don't have any," Gates said.