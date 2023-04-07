Bud Light partnership with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney prompts conservative backlash

Bud Light's partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Dulvaney has ignited outrage from conservatives, including from singers Kid Rock and Travis Tritt.

On Sunday, Mulvaney, a popular social media star, took to Instagram to promote a contest for the beer and showed off commemorative cans with her face on them celebrating her "365 days of girlhood" series.

"Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it's a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner," Mulvaney wrote in the caption of the video.

The post caused an uproar among some users, with many conservatives vowing to protest Anheuser-Busch, the company behind Bud Light.

On Tuesday, singer Kid Rock posted a video using Bud Lights as target practice while wearing a MAGA har.

"F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch!" he says. "Have a terrific day."

Country music star Tritt also chimed in, tweeting that he and other unnamed artists were getting rid of all Anheuser-Busch products.

"I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider," the singer tweeted. "I know many other artists who are doing the same."

Tritt added that the other artists doing so were not saying it in public "for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled."

"I have no such fear," he tweeted.

In a statement, Anheuser-Busch said they partner with all kinds of influencers to connect with consumers.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told CBS News in a statement.

"From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney," the spokesperson added. "This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."