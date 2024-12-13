Plans for a new Buc-cee's to be built in a southern Colorado county move forward

Palmer Lake residents share concerns, support for plan to build a new Buc-ee's in Colorado

Palmer Lake residents share concerns, support for plan to build a new Buc-ee's in Colorado

Palmer Lake residents share concerns, support for plan to build a new Buc-ee's in Colorado

A public meeting this week to consider a plan for a Buc-cee's in southern Colorado drew a large crowd.

CBS

It took place on Thursday evening at the town hall of Palmer Lake, a municipality near Monument Hill just west of Interstate 25 in northern El Paso County.

Buc-ee's currently has a location in Johnstown in Northern Colorado which opened earlier this year. The gas station chain, which started in Texas, is aiming to build its second location in Colorado in the area of Interstate 25 and the County Line exit. It would be a 74,000 square foot store and gas station.

"These things are giant, they're ugly, they're the Walmarts of gas stations and they're going to ruin Monument Hill," said meeting attendee Kane Cotton.

Despite Cotton's opposition and similar pushback from other people who gathered at the town hall, Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees decided to move forward with the Buc-ee's plan. While details are still being ironed out, the decision means the process of annexing land west of I-25 and the County Line exit between Larkspur and Monument can begin.

Matt Dunston spoke at the meeting and said he supports the plan.

"I think this is the best thing that could have happened to our town. It is an absolutely amazing opportunity," he said.