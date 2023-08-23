Watch CBS News
U.S.

BTK killer's Kansas home searched in connection to unsolved missing persons and murder cases

By Gina Martinez

/ CBS News

Oklahoma authorities have named Dennis Rader, also known as the "BTK" serial killer, as the prime suspect in multiple unsolved missing persons and murder cases — and on Wednesday, police officers searched his former residence to collect new evidence.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release that investigators conducted a search at Rader's former Park City, Kansas, home to collect evidence in connection with the case of Cynthia Dawn Kinney, who went missing in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, in 1976. 

53531-1.jpg
Authorities recovered multiple items of interest during the search that will undergo examination to determine if they are relevant to the ongoing investigations, according to authorities.  The Osage County Sheriff's Office

Ongoing investigations uncovered potential connections between Rader and other missing persons cases and unsolved murders in the Kansas and Missouri areas, authorities said. 

During the search, officials recovered multiple items of interest, which will undergo examination to determine if they are relevant to the ongoing investigations, according to authorities. 

"At this stage, Dennis Rader is considered a prime suspect in these unsolved cases, including the Cynthia Dawn Kinney case from Pawhuska," authorities said. 

Rader terrorized Witchita, Kansas, beginning in the mid-1970s during a 17-year crime spree in which he was linked to 10 murders. 

First published on August 23, 2023 / 4:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.