Colorado brush fire that threatened several homes in Douglas County under control

A brush fire in the far southeastern part of the Denver metro area that briefly threatened several homes on Thursday evening is now under control. It started close to the Pinery neighborhood in Douglas County at 6544 Village Road.

South Metro Fire

South Metro Fire said crews responded quickly to the fire at about 6 p.m. and that it grew to 2 acres. The firefight included eight water bucket drops by a helicopter.

They shared images that showed a wooden fence on fire along with grassy areas. The fire put out a significant amount of smoke for a short time.

The fire came close to three homes.