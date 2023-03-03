Bruce Springsteen does some shopping in Larimer Square before delivering rocking performance at Ball Arena

Rocker Bruce Springsteen did some shopping in Larimer Square before delivering a high-energy concert at Ball Arena on Thursday. "The Boss" performed in Colorado as part of his Springsteen E Street Band 2023 Tour and also surprised a Denver store owner a few hours before the show.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Ball Arena March 2, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer played 26 songs Thursday night, including "Backstreets," "Glory Days," "Born to Run" and "Badlands."

Bruce Springsteen shopped at Qinti today! He got a sweater and I got a kiss.😊 #brucespringsteen #larimersquare #larimersquaredenver #springsteen #theboss #qintiperu #denversmallbusinesses #smallbusiness Posted by Qinti - The Peruvian Shop on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Hours before the concert, store owner Claudia Muller posted photos on her store's Facebook page showing Springsteen there. The rocker bought a sweater at Qinti, which is located in Larimer Square and specializes in handmade goods from Peru, and even gave Muller a kiss.

Muller said she made sure to let the celebrity know how much his music means to her.

More than a thousand Springsteen fans will remember fondly when "The Boss" visited Denver in 2016 on his tour for the publication of his book, "Born To Run." Those who were fortunate to meet their rock 'n' roll hero at the time received a signed copy of Springsteen's book for a price and a few moments with him during his visit at Tattered Cover bookstore on East Colfax Avenue.

"He is an inspiration to musicians everywhere around the world," a fan told CBS News Colorado back in 2016.

