Fans Of 'The Boss' Amazed After Meeting Him At Tattered Cover

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) - More than 1,000 people in Denver got to spend a little time with a rock legend on Tuesday as Bruce Springsteen was in town for a meet-and-greet to celebrate the release of his new book.

It wasn't on Thunder Road but East Colfax Avenue at the Tattered Cover bookstore. An orderly crowd queued up way early, snaking through the book store. Everybody had a hungry heart, anxious to meet their idol.

"I'm here to see the Boss," said one man.

"Bruce, he's been a big part of my life for 43 years," added another in line.

"I'm just in love with him," said a woman, "Cuz he's so hot!"

Lucky Springsteen fans -- 1,050 of them -- scored tickets that sold out in under 3 minutes. Waverly Kille and her baby, August, were first in line. They flew in from New Jersey.

"You don't get to meet a hero all that often," said Kille.

For the cost of $32.50 fans got a signed copy of Springsteen's new book, "Born to Run," with the chance to meet the Boss and snap a photo.

"I'm going to thank him, shake his hand, freak out a little bit. It's going to be fun," said one anxious fan.

When the moment came, it was magic. The rock star shook hands, got hugged, even smooched by some, and he patiently posed for picture after picture in his signature leather jacket.

People left beaming, clutching their cherished autographed books. Four guys from Boulder admitted having a man crush.

"Meeting an icon, meeting your hero," said one.

"Fulfilled a lifelong dream," said another.

"He is an inspiration to musicians everywhere around the world," added a third.

"I'm speechless. It's amazing," gushed the fourth.

In all, the event was much like a Springsteen concert where people show up happy, celebrate with strangers and leave feeling alive.