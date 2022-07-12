Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band playing Ball Arena in Denver March 2023

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are playing Ball Arena in Denver on March 2, 2023, the venue shared on social media Tuesday — the same day the band also announced its U.S. tour.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--DECEMBER 13: Bruce Springsteen performs at the 7th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit held at Town Hall on December 13, 2021 in New York City. Al Pereira / GETTY

"The Boss" and the band will begin its 2023 tour in Florida starting February before joining us all in "The Mile High City" at the home of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets.

There is an expectation for huge demand to see the band on this tour, so fans are encouraged and must register for tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. You can do this now through Sunday, July 17 for a chance to buy tickets on Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Registration closes on July 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

A little more than 1,000 Bruce, E Street Band fans will remember fondly when "The Boss" visited Denver in 2016 on his tour for the publication of his book, "Born To Run." Those who were fortunate to meet their rock 'n' roll hero at the time received a signed copy of Springsteen's book for a price and a few moments with him during his visit at Tattered Cover bookstore on E Colfax Avenue.

"He is an inspiration to musicians everywhere around the world," a fan told CBS4 back in 2016.

