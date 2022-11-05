Brother of suspect in quadruple homicide in Aurora arrested and charged with accessory after the fact

The search for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous" is still ongoing after Aurora police say Joseph Castorena, 21, shot and killed four people earlier this week. Friday night, police arrested his brother in connection with his alleged escape.

Juan Angel Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver, Aurora police said. He's been charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. Police don't believe he was involved in the shooting itself.

According to Colorado state law, a person is an accessory to crime if, "with intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the discovery, detection, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another for the commission of a crime, he renders assistance to such person." The crime is a felony in Colorado, although the severity of the crime depends on what Juan Angel Castorena knew of the allegations against his older brother when he allegedly helped him.

Earlier this week, the Aurora Award Fund announced it would offer $5,000, in addition to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers' $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Joseph Castorena, bringing the total possible reward money to $15,000.

Joseph Castorena, wanted for allegedly killing four people at an Aurora residence, is still on the loose. Aurora police released this mugshot from a previous arrest to get the public's help in locating him. Aurora Police Department

That news came the same day the coroner's office released the victims' names. They are Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, 21; Rudolfo Salgado Perez, 59; Jesus Serrano, 51; and Maria Anita Serrano, 22.

Joseph Castorena is accused of shooting and killing them at a house in the 900 block of Geneva Street on the morning of Oct. 30.

He's still on the loose and is 5'4" and slim, with a lion tattoo on the left side of his neck, police say.

To submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, call 720-913-7867. You can also call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6000.