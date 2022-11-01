Reward increased to $15,000 for murder suspect Joseph Castorena in Aurora quadruple homicide

The reward for the man wanted for shooting and killing four people in Aurora over the weekend has been increased to $15,000. Police continue to search for Joseph Castorena, 21, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the 900 block of Geneva Street, between East Sixth Avenue and East Colfax Avenue, west of Interstate 225.

Police say Castorena has a distinct tattoo on his neck. He's 5-foot-4 with a slim build and has a lion tattoo on his neck.

Joseph Castorena is wanted in a quadruple in Aurora. Police say he shot and killed four people after violating a restraining order Saturday night and was still at large Sunday morning.

Aurora police issued a mugshot of Castorena from a previous arrest in the hopes of finding him or getting any information as to his possible whereabouts.

Investigators said that Castorena has a history of domestic violence. There were children at the scene of the shooting when it occurred but they're safe.

A restraining order was issued last week prohibiting Castorena from going near the home where the shooting occurred, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers scoured the neighborhood immediately following the shooting and used drones in the search. The victims included one woman and three men, but they were not immediately identified.

Officials urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 911.