Broomfield police host free catalytic converter anti-theft event

With catalytic converter theft on the rise, the Broomfield Police Dept hopes to help vehicle owners keep their property safe. The police department is partnering with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority for a free catalytic converter anti-theft event.

The event is Oct. 3 and 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Broomfield Police Department at 7 DesCombes Drive. 

Pre-registration is required, but proof of residency is not required for an appointment. Sign up here: https://broomfield.org/CivicAlerts

During the 5-minute appointments, residents will be given a free DIY CatETCH kit and instructions on applying the labels at home.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 2:02 PM

