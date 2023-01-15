Broomfield City Council approves several gun laws, sends message on violence prevention

There were over 280 gun homicides in the state last year and there have already been 10 just two weeks into this year, according to Colorado Ceasefire.

In Broomfield and in the state capitol, stricter gun laws are being introduced, but pro-gun groups say they won't pass without legal challenge.

Gun violence prevention advocates are applauding Broomfield City Council for approving several new gun laws.

"I think it's great that they are taking a step and I would say cautiously taking the step to protect the people of their community and begin to lead the way in Colorado," said Eileen McCarron, president of Colorado Ceasefire.

The laws include prohibiting open carry in public places and concealed carry in city-owned places, requiring additional signage where guns are sold, regulating ghost guns, and banning rapid fire trigger activators.

"Trigger activators turn regular guns into machine guns," McCarron said.

Two other measures were tabled until after the legislative session. One that would increase the age to buy a firearm to 21, and another that would require a 10-day waiting period and proof of training to buy one.

"Upon our country's founding many young kids, I mean 13-year-olds, were able to possess and own rifles so raising that age to 21 certainly wouldn't be under the text history and tradition of the 2nd amendment," said Taylor Rhodes, executive director with the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

The gun lobby plans to challenge the new laws in court later this year.

"We still are looking at litigation against Broomfield, but it will likely come after the legislative session is over because we could potentially combine those suits," Rhodes said.

Rhodes is waiting to learn more about a leaked draft of a bill that would ban assault weapons statewide.

The bill has not been introduced yet and is only a draft. It would reportedly ban the sale of certain classifications of guns, but not affect those who already own them.

"This would make Colorado the most restrictive place in America to buy a firearm," Rhodes said.

As the legislative session begins, the debate over Colorado's guns continues.

"Gun control is not working at all," Rhodes said.

"We need to end the scourge of what guns are creating in our communities," McCarron said.