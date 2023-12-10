Watch CBS News
U.S.

Bronny James makes college basketball debut for USC after cardiac arrest

By Rishikesh Rajagopalan

/ CBS News

Bronny James stepped onto the hardwood for the first time as a college basketball player on Sunday, with his father, LeBron James, watching from the stands. James' debut came less than five months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice in July.

James' team, the University of Southern California Trojans, lost Sunday's game to the visiting Long Beach State, 84-79, CBS Sports reported.

James, 19, announced he was joining USC in May, but his cardiac arrest required months of recovery. After being treated at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, James was sent home to rest, according to his cardiologist. He was later found to have a congenital heart defect.

LeBron James looks on from the stands towards Bronny James at Galen Center on December 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James looks on from the stands towards Bronny James at Galen Center on December 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

"Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love," LeBron James wrote on social media a few days after the incident.

The freshman guard was cleared by doctors to return to basketball at the end of November. In a statement at the time, the James family thanked the medical team, the USC community, friends, family and fans for their love and support.

Sunday's sold-out game featured a few familiar faces courtside. LeBron James, who won the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament MVP Saturday night, watched his son's debut along with other members of his family.

"It's going to be a hell of a weekend for me. To be able to win the In-Season Tournament, pick up a little dough on the way and then go see my son tomorrow at the Galen Center," the LeBron James said to a Lakers reporter Saturday night.

Rishikesh Rajagopalan

Rishi Rajagopalan is a social media associate producer and content writer for CBS News.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 6:58 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.