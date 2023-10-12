Watch CBS News
Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich could play against Chiefs for Thursday Night Football matchup

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich has missed the last four games on the team's Injured Reserve list, but he might be able to suit up for the Thursday Night Football game in Kansas City. According to James Palmer of NFL Network, he is expected to be activated off of IR. 

Greg Dulcich at State Farm Stadium in August.

After the Broncos Week 1 loss, Dulcich was put on the IR due to a hamstring injury.

The Broncos could use their top pass-catching tight end to give their offense a boost against the Chiefs, who they haven't beaten since 2015.

October 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

