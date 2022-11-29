Broncos slip 4 spots in CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings, and there's not much further down to go

As the losses have piled up, the Broncos have continued to tumble further and further down the rungs of the CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings. And after their humiliating loss in Carolina on Sunday, Denver has landed in the second worst position.

"The offense is terrible. One has to wonder if coach Nathaniel Hackett will be back next season. It's not looking good," writes Pete Prisco, who does the rankings each week.

The Broncos are now ranked at No. 31 after dropping 4 spots. They have a 3-8 record and are only ahead of the lowly Houston Texans, who sport a 1-9-1 record.

The dismal offense has been a primary topic for national sportswriters covering Denver's team all season long, but now some cracks are starting to show with the defense as well. Following the loss to the Panthers, Jeff Kerr, another CBS Sports writer, pointed out that star cornerback Patrick Surtain II appears to be in a slump.



Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore catches a touchdown pass Sunday as Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II defends at Bank of America Stadium. John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Surtain is one of the best coverage corners in the game, but his last two games have been far from elite. In Sunday's loss, Surtain was targeted five times and allowed three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown (104.2 rating when targeted)," Kerr wrote. "The week prior, Surtain allowed five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns (118.8 rating). These were the only two games Surtain has allowed over an 80 passer rating all year. Surtain has allowed three touchdowns passes the last two weeks (zero the previous eight)."

Surtain's struggles were a topic on this week's episode of the CBS Colorado Sports show "Upon Further Review."

"He's had, really for the first time in his career, two back-to-back tough weeks. He's just been lights out up until this point. For a young guy like that, is this now a turning point where you see how he rebounds? Is this an opportunity for (safety) Justin Simmons to take him under his wing?" show co-host Romi Bean asked former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall.

"The expectations for this kid are so high," said Marshall, who also hosts the show. "If he gives up a touchdown, it's like 'Oh, my God, what's going on?' ... I'm not going to say they're too high, because he set that bar for himself. I mean, he's that type of player, right? He's very capable."

Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the NFL football game between Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP



Marshall said it might indeed be time for one of the veterans on the defense to step in and give Surtain some direction.

"Look, he's playing corner in the NFL. It's so hard to play corner in the NFL; he's playing against some of the best athletes in the world. ... So I think it is time for Justin to take him under that wing. Kareem Jackson can take him under that wing, can talk to him, get his head back straight. Because he's given up plays that we're not accustomed to seeing.

"But at the end of the day, it's the NFL, man. He's the best, and he's going against the best. He's taken on the challenge of guarding the Davante Adamses and the D.J. Moores -- the best (receivers on the opponents' teams). So the expectations are high, but the kid is still a top notch corner in this league."