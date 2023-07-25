Watch CBS News
Broncos half-priced tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Broncos fans can get half-priced tickets to home games on Tuesday morning. The tickets are for this season at Empower Field at Mile High and go on sale at 10 a.m. 

There will be a total of 2,000 half-price tickets per game up for grabs. Ticket prices start at $15. 

Tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster and cannot be resold. There is a limit to only buy tickets to one game. 

Additional Information from the Denver Broncos: 

* There will be a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. Orders exceeding the purchase limit will be cancelled.

* All sales are final and there are no exchanges, cancellations or refunds.

* Tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game and buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate.

* Half-price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred. 

* Single game half-price tickets for the 2023 season will start at $15.00.

For more information, fans can visit www.denverbroncos.com/tickets or contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333 / tickets@broncos.nfl.net).   

