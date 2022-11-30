Watch CBS News
Broncos-Chiefs Week 14 game moved from night game to afternoon, will air on CBS

The start time of the Dec. 11 game between the Broncos and the Chiefs has been changed by the NFL. Instead of a Sunday Night Football matchup, the two AFC West opponents will now play in the afternoon in Denver, with a 2:05 p.m. kickoff.

This will be the first of two meetings for Denver (3-8) against Kansas City, which currently has a 9-2 record. The Week 14 game takes place at Empower Field at Mile High and the Week 17 game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch both games on CBS News Colorado.

November 30, 2022

