Broadband internet to provide some relief for businesses in rural parts of Colorado

Colorado is known for its natural beauty, breathtaking views and many great escapes across the state, like the Glen Isle Resort in Bailey. However, with the beauty comes limited access to the internet and poor connectivity, which has hindered many businesses in rural Colorado.

About an hour's drive southwest of Denver lies 150 acres of a calm and serene property.

"I started coming to Glen Isle in 1971 when I was about 3 years old," said owner Mary Ruth Vincent.

Vincent and her family spent many of their summers at Glen Isle Resort, and in 2016 Mary Ruth and her husband returned to the property to see it in horrible disarray -- neglected and falling apart – so, the two decided to bring it back to life.

"We poured our retirement into Glen Isle and we've been here since 2017 pouring life and love into this property," said Vincent.

Since then, people from all over the world have visited the resort and enjoyed its historical and secluded nature.

"We get a lot of people who have been coming here since its opening in the '40s and '50s."

Glen Isle Resort provides a great opportunity to unplug and be one with nature, but it's missing one key component: The internet.

"Our customers are very frustrated that there is not good internet. We've had many opportunities to host retreats, conferences, and other getaways. But, multiple times they've said since we don't have good internet, they won't come to our space," explained Vincent.

Vincent says they are currently relying on three different internet services; Century Link, Viasat and Star Link. None of these services have provided a solution to the resort's connectivity concerns.

"Bailey in itself just doesn't have good internet," says Vincent. "It's very disappointing as a business owner to tell people 'I'm sorry we don't have good internet."

Vincent says having stable internet would be a win for everyone.

"This is an old historic property, so there is a lot of grace people give you in general because it's not shiny and new and perfect. But if you can't keep up with the small things, then it's really hard to attract that customer over and over again," said Vincent.

Colorado will welcome over $826 million in broadband equity, access and deployment to connect Coloradans to high-speed internet. It's something Glen Isle and businesses in rural Colorado alike say will not only keep their business afloat but help more people experience all the beauty Colorado has to offer.