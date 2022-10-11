Brighton police search for witnesses in carjacking, man with red pants

Police in Brighton are hoping to identify witnesses to a carjacking that happened on Sunday. The carjacking involved a black Jeep Grand Cherokee and a male in red pants.

Investigators hope to identify the male in the red pants and the driver of the Jeep by talking to witnesses. The good Samaritans were able to stop the carjacking and are asked to call Brighton Police Detective Gonzales at 720-685-7305.

Brighton Police

Police said they were on routine patrol in the 100 block of East Bromley Lane when thy noticed a vehicle believed to be driven by Isaiah Twito, 30. He is wanted on multiple felony warrants and has eluded officers in the past.

Twito ran away from officers when they attempted to contact him and a chase began.

While officers were establishing a perimeter, they learned of the carjacking that happened at 55 W. Bromley Lane. Video footage from a business in the area shows the male in red pants trying to stop Twito and what is believe to be a black Jeep Grand Cherokee trying to follow the stolen vehicle.

Later that night, officers located the stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Mockingbird Street. Officers attempted to contact Twito in an apartment nearby where he is known to stay. Officers said that he barricaded himself inside the apartment for several hours and surrendered about 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 and was taken into custody.

Additional Information from the Brighton Police Department:

If you know the two witnesses pictured below, please contact Brighton Police Department at 720-685-7305. Their witness statements will be helpful while gathering evidence for this case.