Brighton Police arrest 17-year-old boy in shooting death of Josiah Gonzales

By Danielle Chavira

Brighton Police say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murdering 17-year-old Josiah Gonzales. Police responded to Ken Mitchell Park on July 12 for a call about someone who was shot and unresponsive.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument between the victim and the suspect before hearing gun shots. 

On July 14, police arrested the suspect, whose name has not been released, at his home in Commerce City. He's being held at a juvenile detention center in Brighton.

Further information about the shooting was not released.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 8:52 PM

