Brighton police looking for suspect in deadly shooting at park

Brighton Police responded to a call at Ken Mitchell Park for a man who was shot and unresponsive. The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Officers found a 17-year-old man fatally shot. The victim's identity is not yet known.

Brighton Police respond to a fatal shooting at Ken Mitchell Park. Brighton Police Department

Witnesses reported hearing an argument between the victim and an unknown suspect before hearing gun shots. Detectives are asking residents who live along the Park to check their video surveillance systems for any footage that could help the investigation. No suspect has been identified , but Brighton Police does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact BPD's Investigation Division at (303) 655-8740, or contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.