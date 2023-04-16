Brighton neighbors speak out against plans to create Colorado’s largest battery factory

Brighton neighbors are speaking out against plans to create Colorado's largest battery factory in their backyards.

Back in March, Amprius Technologies announced plans to create a 775,000-square-foot plant for the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.

The factory is set to be operational in 2025 and located at 18875 E. Bromley Ln. Just across the street from a residential neighborhood and within a mile of multiple schools, stands Platte Valley Medical Center and Brighton's water towers.

"We live here, we love here, our children go to school here. Please don't wreck it," said nearby resident, Jessie Williams.

Lawmakers including, Gov. Jared Polis and Senator John Hickenlooper, have expressed support for the facility, which would create over 300 jobs, while boosting the state's clean-energy economy.

"They say it's clean energy, but the process involved in making these batteries used carcinogenic chemicals, flammable liquids, the whole operation is highly hazardous and would be rated as such," said Kevin Murray, who lives a mile away from the site.

The batteries are classified as hazardous materials and are highly flammable.

"Very concerned as to why they would put something that is so hazardous to people's health and the environment and causes so many risks to be placed in a neighborhood that is not rural it is highly dense," Joe said.

She and her husband Joe live just feet away from the site. She posted on the app Nextdoor when she learned of the plans.

"It blew up," Jessie said. "The original post went over 18,000 views," Joe expressed.

Now they're rallying their neighbors against the battery factory and have collected over 300 signatures on a petition, urging the city council not to re-zone the site. Community members are turning in the petition on Monday.

"We have been going door to door we have been getting the neighborhood getting everybody involved. People aren't aware of the situation so we're filling them in," Jessie said.

They say their questions to Amprius about safety concerns have gone unanswered.

"What are your safety protocols? You can't give us an answer? You can't be our neighbor," Joe expressed.

CBS News Colorado contacted Amprius about the risks to the surrounding area and what safety protocols they use.

Amprius was not able to give a response Saturday, but directed CBS News Colorado to its website which says it will "comply with all federal, state and local environmental, health and safety regulatory requirements."

The City of Brighton also declined to comment.