Voters in Brighton to decide on a public safety sales tax to fund more police officer positions

Brighton city council to consider public safety sales tax for more police officers

A measure to increase Brighton's sales tax to fund more police officer positions in the city will be on the November ballot after a city council vote. The Brighton City Council voted 7-1 in favor of the proposed tax on Tuesday night.

Voters in Brighton will now decide in the Nov. 7 election whether to increase to the city's sales tax by 0.15%.

A city survey was recently done in the community about the tax to fund as many as 12 new police officer positions. 63% of people who responded were in support.

"We want to make sure that the residents of Brighton get the policing services that they expect and demand and what that looks like for us is that proactive policing," said Brighton Police Chief Matthew Domenico who helped to lead the push for the tax.

"It's about 15 cents on a $100 purchase and that is expected to generate over $2 million a year in revenues dedicated solely to the police department," he said.

Part of the motivation to create more police positions is the overwhelming growth taking place -- about 10,000 residents -- within Brighton's city limits.

The current police force in Brighton includes 85 officers.