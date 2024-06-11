Brighton fire crews battle brush fire burning near Barr Lake northeast of Denver

Firefighters with Brighton Fire Rescue attacked a brush fire burning near a farm on Tuesday afternoon. The fire began after 3 p.m. near 132nd and Picadilly.

There was no initial size estimated for the fire but there were some structures threatened.

Fire crews in Brighton battled a brush fire on Tuesday afternoon. CBS

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene which showed several fire crews battling the blaze. It was burning near what appeared to be a farm with farming equipment, outbuildings and a home.

The fire was burning near Barr Lake which located is about 27 miles northeast of Denver.

The fire began after 3 p.m. near 132nd and Picadilly. CBS

What caused the fire is being investigated.