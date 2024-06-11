Brighton fire crews battle brush fire burning near Barr Lake northeast of Denver
Firefighters with Brighton Fire Rescue attacked a brush fire burning near a farm on Tuesday afternoon. The fire began after 3 p.m. near 132nd and Picadilly.
There was no initial size estimated for the fire but there were some structures threatened.
CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene which showed several fire crews battling the blaze. It was burning near what appeared to be a farm with farming equipment, outbuildings and a home.
The fire was burning near Barr Lake which located is about 27 miles northeast of Denver.
What caused the fire is being investigated.