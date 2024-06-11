Watch CBS News
Brighton fire crews battle brush fire burning near Barr Lake northeast of Denver

By Jennifer McRae

Firefighters with Brighton Fire Rescue attacked a brush fire burning near a farm on Tuesday afternoon. The fire began after 3 p.m. near 132nd and Picadilly. 

There was no initial size estimated for the fire but there were some structures threatened. 

Fire crews in Brighton battled a brush fire on Tuesday afternoon.  CBS

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene which showed several fire crews battling the blaze. It was burning near what appeared to be a farm with farming equipment, outbuildings and a home. 

The fire was burning near Barr Lake which located is about 27 miles northeast of Denver. 

  The fire began after 3 p.m. near 132nd and Picadilly.  CBS

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 3:47 PM MDT

