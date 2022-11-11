Brighton 27J celebrates approval of school funding measure to help with teacher salaries, safety

Brighton 27J school leaders are celebrating what they call a much-needed victory for the growing district. With early election results in, it appears voters approved a more than $17 million mill levy override. Money from the property tax increase will go toward teacher salaries, school safety measures, and more.

"There's lots of excitement and lots of hope to move our mission forward," said Brittany Atkerson, a 5th grade teacher at Padilla Elementary School in Brighton.

For Atkerson and her fellow teachers, the approved mill levy override will mean a likely 7.5 percent raise. Across the district, it'll also fund new armed security officers in each elementary school as well as expanded career and technical education.

"I know times are hard, so to be valued and to be appreciated and to be our support and partners in this is huge for us," Atkerson said.

This is the first time in 22 years Adams County voters have approved a property tax increase for the district. Past failures at the polls have led to four-day school weeks, low funding, and a struggle to hire and retain staff.

"We're still going to be towards the bottom in funding in the Denver Metro Area, but it's a huge step forward for us," Superintendent Chris Fiedler said.

Moving forward, a citizen oversight committee will make sure the promises in the ballot language are kept, but according to Fiedler, the growing district won't take this opportunity for granted.

"We'll have a great chance to recruit, a great chance to retain, and that will bear dividends over time in our mission of educating kids," he said.

Atkerson agrees and said the community's support goes a long way too.

"To be valued and to be appreciated and to be our support and our partners in this is huge for us and we thank them," Atkerson said.

District leaders will start talking on Tuesday about the budget, timing, and more. They'll start the application process for the citizen oversight committee at the beginning of the new year.