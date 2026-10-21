Bright sun glare prompts I-70 closures in Colorado's mountains, from sunrise to mid-morning

As the days get shorter with winter approaching, drivers in Colorado traveling on I-70 will start running into a new issue: sun glare while they are driving.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said starting Wednesday morning, drivers traveling through the Floyd Hill area will notice eastbound highway closures between sunrise and 8:30 a.m. These closures will go through Mile Points 244 to 248.

Sun glare on I-70 through the Floyd Hill area. CBS

CDOT said the preparatory traffic holds are needed to keep drivers safe, especially when you cannot see the highway or really anything in front of you during that time. CDOT says this hold of traffic is needed for at least an hour to make sure your visibility is not impacted.

CDOT said the steep grades and sharp turns reduce visibility and stopping sight distance during sun glare. CDOT also said sudden obstacles such as wildlife become unforeseen hazards because of the sun's glare.

Drivers should expect this morning closure every single day, starting officially in November and lasting through February. Drivers who need to reroute can take eastbound I-70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill, continue east on US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon, or take the eastbound Frontage Road to re-enter I-70 at Beaver Brook.