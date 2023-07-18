Colorado "I Have A Dream" Foundation works to empower communities of color through education, empathy

On July mornings in Denver, Downtown Aquarium's Stingray Cove is buzzing with activity: The sound of fish sloshing around the pool, the dozens of hands reaching in touch them, then, the smiles that follow. Briannah Hill and a group of students were among those many excited faces.

"The plan for today is to learn all about fish. Like, what's our Colorado state fish?" Hill said. "Some of our students want to be marine biologists, so this is a great opportunity for them."

Hill is the program coordinator for the Colorado "I Have A Dream" Foundation, a nonprofit that provides a safe place for third to eight-grade kids, especially in communities of color, while their parents are at work.

"We support them through academics, social and emotional learning, college and career readiness. We talk about school. We talk about what's happening with the world, the climate and social issues. We teach them to be aware of their emotions, the impact you're making on other people whether that's your intention or not. And they have that safe space to talk about what's going on with it," Hill explained. "There's a huge need for kids after school. A lot of them, their parents, work really late, and they're not able to pick them up until 6 o'clock or 7ish."

CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White got to join them for their educational outing and talk with participants about why they enjoy it.

"I really recommend it because it's really fun," Lucio told White. "They're probably my closest friends now. They always have your back."



"(I'm) thankful that they're letting kids have fun at program and let them be safe there and be happy you know?" Salamia Martinez Veneges added.



Program Manager Malik Burton says he doesn't take the impact he's making on these kids' lives in providing a safe space for them lightly. "Really for me, being a Black male, it was important to work with youth that look like me. I didn't have that. Especially with young Black boys, for them to see a role model and instill values from a young age. To see themselves as college-going kids. These programs are so essential to help them get through the day-to-day because there's things that we see and things we don't see. It's transformational."

Giving them the right start in life, so they can continue to succeed.

"They see me, Mr. Malik, and they straighten up because that's the respect and love we pour into them on a day-to-day basis," Burton said.

"They see representation, and they have the awareness that they can do what they want," Hill said. "It gives them the opportunity to at least try, and we're just making sure that they stay with us because they're super dope."

Visit the nonprofit's connect page to reach the foundation or inquire about getting your child involved.