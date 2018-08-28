Watch CBS News
Brianna Titone Makes History As First Openly Transgender Candidate To Run For State Office

By Shaun Boyd

/ CBS Colorado

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)- Brianna Titone is making history in Colorado as the first openly transgender person to run for state office.

She is among a record number of gay and transgender people running for office nationwide this year, including Congressman Jared Polis, a Democrat, who is the first openly gay man to run for governor of Colorado.

TRANSGENDER CANDIDATE 5PKG_frame_125
(credit: CBS)

The so-called "rainbow wave" comes amid efforts by the White House and some state legislatures to roll back protections.

TRANSGENDER CANDIDATE 5PKG_frame_91
(credit: CBS)

"I think that having someone like me be a part of the legislature where people may not accept me and to be their colleague I think is an important step," Titone says.

TRANSGENDER CANDIDATE 5PKG_frame_305
(credit: Brianna Titone)

She already has an impressive resume that includes firefighter, geologist, and software developer.

TRANSGENDER CANDIDATE 5PKG_frame_1890
(credit: CBS)

While she recognizes the historic nature of her candidacy, she says that's not what she's focused on, "My job as a candidate is to talk about issues... education funding is the number one issue people are talking about, also transportation funding. I have a lot of experience; I have a lot of knowledge that really comes to table and I want to use those skills. I think people will see me as someone who really wants work together... and not play identity politics."

TRANSGENDER CANDIDATE 5PKG_frame_1119
(credit: CBS)

But while she's not making an issue of her identity, others are. She admits there is still a lot of intolerance.

TRANSGENDER CANDIDATE 5PKG_frame_876
(credit: CBS)

"Some private messages that people send me on Facebook are horrible but I get a lot of people coming up to me being inspired by me and that really fuels me to get up early, stay up late and work really hard to win this election."

TRANSGENDER CANDIDATE 5PKG_frame_1372
(credit: Brianna Titone)

She's running to replace Rep. Lang Sias, who Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton tapped to be his Lt. Governor.

TRANSGENDER CANDIDATE 5PKG_frame_906
(credit: CBS)

Titon's opponent in House District 27 is Vicki Pyne, a mom and small business owner who's served on several community boards.

