Bret Saunders out of a job after decades of DJing for Denver radio station KBCO

A familiar voice to rock music lovers in Colorado won't be on the airwaves soon.

Bret Saunders from 97.3 KBCO radio in Denver is out of job.

Saunders served up decades of music as a DJ hosting on weekday mornings.

File photo of DJ Bret Saunders in 2010 Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Saunders spent time with CBS Colorado, promoting the radio station's Studio C CD around the holidays.

On social media, Saunders wrote the following:

"Thank you for 28+ years. I've loved every day with you, and being a small part of your lives has been my greatest honor and pleasure.

My time at KBCO has come to an end. I will miss the laughs, the countless people I've met, and being a part of the community.

I will check in again soon, but for now, just know I delighted in being with you."

iHeartMedia owns KBCO. The company is cutting staff this week, according to an article published Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter.