Breckenridge police arrest suspects after uptick in graffiti crimes
Police in Breckenridge have arrested several people who are suspected of tagging several different locations in the Summit County resort town. They shared photos of some of the graffiti on social media on Friday, and they are hoping the public will help them locate additional suspects.
"We know there are more suspects out there," police said in a Facebook post.
The criminals have targeted all kinds of different locations, including houses, businesses, tunnels, electrical boxes and parking garages.
Anyone with information about the graffiti that might help in the continuing investigation is asked to contact police at 970-668-8600.
