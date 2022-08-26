Breckenridge Ski Resort to offer employee child care as critical need expands

V.P and COO of Breckenridge Resort Jodi Churich said getting child care support for employees has been a project she's pushed for, is finally coming to fruition.

"It is a critical need in our community and when I first started at Breckenridge just over a year ago, I met with council members and community members and that was expressed as one of the biggest concerns as we grow as a community," Churich said.

CBS

Anecdotal evidence would prove that to be true. Breckenridge City Council members have championed efforts to help alleviate the major stresses of child care in the community and the overload of families desperate to get in. Some reports even listed waitlists for kids years down the road.

Churich said the 20 spots they will open for employees may not sound like a whole lot, but it will be a significant drop in the bucket because of how rarely spots open up.

"We are still working out details but any employee who works here in Breckenridge or is a part of the Vail Resorts network are invited to put their name in, we will have a priority system to manage that flow."

CBS

What that priority system will be, has yet to be clarified, but teams suggested something like a first-come-first-serve basis, mixed with need. They hope to expand the project after its first year, and after the team members are hired.

In the meantime, child care for visitors will be returning for the first time since the pandemic shut the system down.

"We have had 2 years of COVID so our child care centers have been closed, so for the guest-facing experience, too, we are bringing back all those services as well," Churich said.