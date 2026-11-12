Brand new musical "Maybe Happy Ending" is coming to Denver

The Tony Award-winning musical "Maybe Happy Ending" is bringing its futuristic love story to Denver in 2027, giving audiences a chance to experience one of Broadway's original productions at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The show's stars recently gave audiences a preview of the production during the Broadway in Chicago concert, bringing along a special prop from the musical to offer a glimpse of what Denver audiences can expect.

"I think the most exciting thing about us bringing 'Maybe Happy Ending' to Denver is it is one of the original shows that is coming to the city. And so, it is very exciting for audiences to come in blind and not know anything about it. It is an adventure you get to go on for the first time," said Steven Huynh, a cast member in the traveling show.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Huynh plays a helperbot named Oliver.

"It is set in the not-so-distant future, in 2064 Seoul, Korea. And it is a world were we imagine our AI assistants have come to life. So, imagine your Alexa, your Echo or your Siri have taken on human forms," he explained.

Huynh said the story follows two helperbots as they begin to experience emotions and aspects of life typically associated with humans.

Their journey explores love, grief and joy, and what it means to be human.

"Through that journey they discover what it is like to become human, to experience all of the wonderful things that make us...us," Huynh said.

Claire Kwon, who plays another helperbot coincidentally named Claire, said the musical's themes have become increasingly relevant as artificial intelligence continues to develop.

"Something we have been talking a lot about is how timely this musical is. It talks about technology, but it also talks about humanity and what makes us human," Kwon said.

Huynh acknowledged how closely the musical's futuristic setting reflects the growing presence of artificial intelligence in everyday life.

But the production is not necessarily a warning about technology taking over. Instead, its stars say it offers audiences a reminder of the human connections and emotions that technology cannot replace.

"Maybe Happy Ending" is scheduled to come to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in August of 2027.

Tickets can be purchased at denvercenter.org.

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