CBS Colorado holds the Together for Colorado Toy Drive every year to benefit the children who go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Donations of new, unwrapped toys are put in the collection bins at participating King Soopers stores. The clubs serve children ages 5 to 18. There are 25 clubs located across the Metro Area. Children and teens go to the clubs for quality after-school programming.

"I love the Broncos Boys & Girls Club because it gives us many opportunities," said 11-year-old Allison.

One of the opportunities that Allison takes part in at the Broncos Boys & Girls Club is Torch Club, which is a leadership club within the club.

"I am actually Torch Club president," Allison told CBS News Colorado.

Torch Club is designed for children ages 11 to 13. Allison's younger sister, Emma, participates in Mini-Torch Club, for ages 8 to 10.

"I learned how to be a leader and how to carry yourself and not to stay in your shell and to come out," 8-year-old Emma said.

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Serving as president of Torch Club has certainly brought Allison our of her shell.

"I get to help run the meetings that we have, and I also get to help plan," she explained. "What I've learned is that there's going to be a lot of weight on your shoulders and you just have to get past it and stay calm."

As part of Torch Club, the members are building portfolios. The portfolios are notebooks in which they gather all their accomplishments and awards. Eventually they'll use their portfolios to write resumes and application letters. Torch also teaches character development and community service.

"We're doing a project for the homeless vets, and I'm actually one of the project managers for that," Allison said.

The Torch Club members are filling bags with hygiene products to give to veterans.

"We chose homeless vets because they have helped serve us in our country, and so now we want to help give back to them because they were homeless because of what's happening now in Colorado, so we're giving back to them," Allison explained.

These early lessons in leadership will serve Allison and Emma well as they get older and want to make a mark on their world.

LINK: Together for Colorado Toy Drive

You can support Allison and all the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver by making a donation of a new, unwrapped toy to the CBS Colorado Together for Colorado Toy Drive. Just drop your donation in the collection bin at participating King Soopers stores.