The Town of Bow Mar says it's considering options after Denver and Littleton filed a lawsuit last week to stop the town from blocking through traffic.

Both cities filed an injunction over Bow Mar's plan to install a controlled-access gate that would limit access at Sheridan Boulevard and Quincy Avenue. The lawsuit aims to prevent the town from installing gates and seeks compensation.

One of the entrances to Bow Mar. CBS

Bow Mar says through traffic is creating hazards for residents there, but Denver and Littleton say closing off public roads will make things less safe for their drivers. Town leadership asserted that they're not trying to exclude their neighbors, but to reduce unsafe traffic.

The town initially planned to have the gate completed by Thanksgiving, but Bow Mar Mayor Bryan Sperry now says construction will not start before then.

In a statement to CBS Colorado on Tuesday, Sperry said, "The town is evaluating its options following the lawsuit from Denver and Littleton last week. As a result, construction on a traffic control gate at Sheridan Blvd is unlikely to begin before Thanksgiving. In the meantime, the town will continue to explore and take steps to protect our community from unsafe drivers."