Boulder community members rally as climate change case reaches Supreme Court

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case out of Boulder on Monday morning.

The City and County of Boulder claim ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy polluted Colorado's atmosphere and misled the public about the impact of fossil fuels, a claim the companies have denied. Boulder is seeking monetary damages for the results of climate change.

The Supreme Court justices will decide only whether the suit can legally move forward or is barred by federal law. Only eight of the nine justices participated in Monday morning's arguments. Justice Samuel Alito recused himself from the case without giving a reason.

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Boulder County residents and environmental group 350 Colorado held a rally on Monday morning. Both groups say these companies need to be held accountable for misleading people about the climate harms of their products and knowingly fueling the climate crisis across our communities. More than 50 people attended the rally.

At the press conference, 350 Colorado mentioned that Boulder County and the City of Boulder filed the lawsuit against Suncor and ExxonMobil back in 2018. They believe the community deserves the opportunity to hold these companies accountable. They also say the community has suffered terribly from worsening fires, floods, and droughts because of the deception of these companies.

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The rally includes a Marshall Fire survivor who is still working to rebuild her home five years later.

"I love my neighborhood, and I still do, but I grieve the loss of my neighbors and those relationships that I won't have," Kelly Watt, a Marshall Fire survivor. "My husband and I have two young children, full-time jobs and all the regular responsibilities that come with everyday life, but every spare moment, every weekend and every quiet evening we have spent rebuilding our house."

A middle school student even came forward to speak against climate change.

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"I did not create the climate crisis, but I'm living with the consequences," Penny Seguin said.

350 Colorado says there are no more rallies planned for right now, but it will be following along with the Supreme Court decisions.