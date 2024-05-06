Watch CBS News
Boulder police release new information about hit & run suspect vehicle that left Colorado teen seriously injured

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Boulder have released a new surveillance image of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a Colorado teenager seriously injured. The vehicle struck a 15-year-old boy who was crossing Canyon in the eastbound lanes near 14th Street about 10 p.m. on April 26.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a light-colored Kia Sportage that is believed to have struck the teen and then drove away. 

boulder-hit-run-copy.jpg
Police in Boulder search for a light-colored Kia Sportage seen in surveillance video that struck and seriously injured a teen.  Boulder Police Dept.

Police are also looking for a witness to the hit-and-run, the driver of a white BMW3 series with California license plates.    

The teen was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect vehicle didn't stop after striking the teen.

Anyone who has any information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Boulder Police Traffic Officer Steve Coon at CoonS@bouldercolorado.gov or 720-626-9749 reference case 24-03939.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 12:06 PM MDT

