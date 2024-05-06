Boulder police release new information about hit & run suspect vehicle that left Colorado teen seriously injured
Police in Boulder have released a new surveillance image of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a Colorado teenager seriously injured. The vehicle struck a 15-year-old boy who was crossing Canyon in the eastbound lanes near 14th Street about 10 p.m. on April 26.
Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a light-colored Kia Sportage that is believed to have struck the teen and then drove away.
Police are also looking for a witness to the hit-and-run, the driver of a white BMW3 series with California license plates.
The teen was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect vehicle didn't stop after striking the teen.
Anyone who has any information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Boulder Police Traffic Officer Steve Coon at CoonS@bouldercolorado.gov or 720-626-9749 reference case 24-03939.