Boulder police search for hit & run suspect that seriously injured Colorado teen

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Boulder are searching for a hit-and-run suspect in Colorado who struck a teenager who was walking across the street last week. The 15-year-old boy was crossing Canyon in the eastbound lanes near 14th Street about 10 p.m. on April 26 when he was struck by a vehicle.

The teen was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect vehicle didn't stop after striking the teen and instead drove away. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark or black vehicle. 

Anyone who has any information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Boulder Police Traffic Officer Steve Coon at CoonS@bouldercolorado.gov or 720-626-9749 reference case 24-03939.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 1:37 PM MDT

