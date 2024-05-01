Boulder police search for hit & run suspect that seriously injured Colorado teen

Police in Boulder are searching for a hit-and-run suspect in Colorado who struck a teenager who was walking across the street last week. The 15-year-old boy was crossing Canyon in the eastbound lanes near 14th Street about 10 p.m. on April 26 when he was struck by a vehicle.

Hit and Run Suspect Sought



Boulder Police are investigating a hit and run that left a teenager with serious bodily injuries Friday night.



At approximately 10 p.m. on April 26, a 15-year-old boy was walking across Canyon in the eastbound lanes near 14th Street when he was struck… pic.twitter.com/yVsklCQNT8 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 1, 2024

The teen was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect vehicle didn't stop after striking the teen and instead drove away. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark or black vehicle.

Anyone who has any information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Boulder Police Traffic Officer Steve Coon at CoonS@bouldercolorado.gov or 720-626-9749 reference case 24-03939.