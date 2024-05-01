Boulder police search for hit & run suspect that seriously injured Colorado teen
Police in Boulder are searching for a hit-and-run suspect in Colorado who struck a teenager who was walking across the street last week. The 15-year-old boy was crossing Canyon in the eastbound lanes near 14th Street about 10 p.m. on April 26 when he was struck by a vehicle.
The teen was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect vehicle didn't stop after striking the teen and instead drove away. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark or black vehicle.
Anyone who has any information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Boulder Police Traffic Officer Steve Coon at CoonS@bouldercolorado.gov or 720-626-9749 reference case 24-03939.